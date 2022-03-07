Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 232,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

NASDAQ HON traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average of $210.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.