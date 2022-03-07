Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.12

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 199496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$475.30 million and a P/E ratio of -23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

