Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,196 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after buying an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 433,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,430,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE HRL opened at $51.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.
In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
