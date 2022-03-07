Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,196 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after buying an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 433,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,430,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $51.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

