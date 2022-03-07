Howdoo (UDOO) One Day Volume Tops $1.31 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00034403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00103684 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 475,836,229 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

