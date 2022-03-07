Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HGTXU stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.62.

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

