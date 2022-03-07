Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Up 8.1%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 5,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 423,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,708,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,590,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

