Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

HBAN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 328,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,554,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 105,829 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 407,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 30.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 342,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 79,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 171,069.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 179,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 179,623 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

