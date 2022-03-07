Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.25. 328,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,554,990. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

