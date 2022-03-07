Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.35

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.35 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.12), with a volume of 24586776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.21 ($0.11).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 1.50 ($0.02) to GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £175.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

