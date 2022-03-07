HYA Advisors Inc Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,750 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 4.0% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,698,572 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

