HYA Advisors Inc Sells 1,480 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for approximately 5.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.69. 764,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

