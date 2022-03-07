Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in H. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,080 shares of company stock worth $4,873,940. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

H stock opened at $90.59 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

