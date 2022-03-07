HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.77. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HYRE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the second quarter worth about $25,136,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the second quarter worth about $13,494,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 308.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 281,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 212,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 171,462 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 542.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 158,218 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

