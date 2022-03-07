Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.86

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.86 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.76 ($0.63), with a volume of 2098869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.69).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HYVE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.88) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.42).

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.87. The firm has a market cap of £136.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.05.

In related news, insider John Gulliver bought 86,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £49,084.98 ($65,859.36).

Hyve Group Company Profile (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

