IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. 213,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.05. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 336.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.