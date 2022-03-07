Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBDRY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.60) to €12.60 ($14.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of IBDRY stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 167,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,565. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.5766 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

