ICHI (ICHI) Hits Market Cap of $82.45 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.35 or 0.00050552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $82.45 million and approximately $409,547.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.86 or 0.06577953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.18 or 0.99890246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00047202 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,261,277 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

