ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.80

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 10550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 269,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,608,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 93,186 shares during the last quarter.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.