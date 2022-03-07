Idena (IDNA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $118,589.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $118,589.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00206696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00188888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00025582 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.40 or 0.06574625 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,676,555 coins and its circulating supply is 58,345,132 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

