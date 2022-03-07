Idle Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Idle has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $43,518.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.40 or 0.06574625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,576.94 or 0.99995528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,943,197 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

