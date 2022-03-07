IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,777 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1,199.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,073.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

TEAM stock opened at $267.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of -126.23, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

