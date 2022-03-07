IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,525 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $122.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.08. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.63 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

