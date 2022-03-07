II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $65.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,270. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 498,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,088,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in II-VI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

