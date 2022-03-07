IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 101,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
IMRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $49,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 50,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,517.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and have sold 316,747 shares valued at $712,891. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IMRA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.60. 171,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.66. IMARA has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.
About IMARA
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
