IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will announce $56.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.83 million and the highest is $59.44 million. IMAX reported sales of $38.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $334.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $349.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $378.31 million, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $391.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMAX.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

