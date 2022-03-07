iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 32300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

