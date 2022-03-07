Indexed Finance Price Hits $1.30 on Top Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.11 million and $2,482.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00003354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

