Indorse Token (IND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $305,106.04

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $305,106.04 and $2.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00034012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00103287 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

