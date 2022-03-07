INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Gap Down to $78.61

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.61, but opened at $75.46. INDUS Realty Trust shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 12 shares.

INDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $732.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -23.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 265,753 shares of company stock worth $20,169,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $79,334,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 90,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 70,616 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.