ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.19

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 5153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.30) to €15.60 ($17.53) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.
About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
