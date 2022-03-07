ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.19

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 5153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.30) to €15.60 ($17.53) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ING Groep by 299.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 335,407 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ING Groep by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ING Groep by 188.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in ING Groep by 411.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 183,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

