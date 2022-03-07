Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 4851996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

Specifically, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,077 shares of company stock worth $2,381,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.