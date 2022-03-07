Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.01

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.01 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 1608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGVT. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,842,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,315.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

