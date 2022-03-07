Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.57. Innovid shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTV shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Innovid alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000.

About Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.