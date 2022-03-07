Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Innoviva worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Innoviva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,534,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,359,000 after buying an additional 72,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,014 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 104.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 725,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Innoviva stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.43. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

