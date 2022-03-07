Innoviz Technologies Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 12.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

