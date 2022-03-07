Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Update

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of INPX stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Inpixon has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $39.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inpixon by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 95,036 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

