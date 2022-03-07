Insider Buying: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Buys 86,450 Shares of Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 86,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
