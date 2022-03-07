Insider Buying: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Buys 86,450 Shares of Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 86,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. State Street Corp purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

