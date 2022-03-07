Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 5,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 6.58 per share, for a total transaction of 32,900.00.
DOUG traded down 0.30 on Monday, reaching 6.58. 635,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.33. Douglas Elliman Inc has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 12.66.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.
About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)
Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Elliman (DOUG)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.