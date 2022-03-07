Insider Buying: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Insider Buys 9,400 Shares of Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) insider Randall J. Fagundo purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.43. 184,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,307. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,129,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,200,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,450,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

