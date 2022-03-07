Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Buys 22,500 Shares of Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Heather Lawrence purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($35,019.46).

LON MRO opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.60) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.07. Melrose Industries PLC has a one year low of GBX 109.40 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 228.09 ($3.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.95) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.44 ($3.07).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

