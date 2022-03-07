Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells 2,489 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 770 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $13,128.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $21,590.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,943. The company has a market cap of $830.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.35. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.