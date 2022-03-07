Insider Selling: Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells 175 Shares of Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) VP Fred J. Begale sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $16,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BMI traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 119,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,881,000 after purchasing an additional 129,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 28.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 111,450 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $9,324,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $6,574,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

