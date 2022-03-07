Insider Selling: Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Insider Sells 5,717 Shares of Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hock Huat Goh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crown alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of Crown stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.62. 63,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $124.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Crown by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Crown by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.