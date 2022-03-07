Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells 81,582 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,646,462.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$1.28 on Monday, reaching C$37.21. 1,600,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,652. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$39.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective (up from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.93.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

