Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Sells 2,848 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $80,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,852. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

