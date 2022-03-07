Insider Selling: Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Sells 4,516 Shares of Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

INGN traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.04. 189,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.16 million, a PE ratio of -113.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

