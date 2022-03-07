Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Sells 1,149 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,601. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 82,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

