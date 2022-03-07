Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $502,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PCRX traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 568,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,334. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $74.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

