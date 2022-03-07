Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Sells 4,523 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $305,031.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $69.93. 1,658,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

