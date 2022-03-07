Insider Selling: Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Sells 2,769 Shares of Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 353,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,384. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

